 Pune Tragedy: 5 Bodies Recovered After Boat Capsizes In Ujani Dam; Search Operation Underway
ANIUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Pune: Five bodies have been recovered subsequent to a boat overturning incident involving six individuals at the Ujani Dam near Kalashi village in Pune district, as stated by officials from the Pune rural Police. The search and rescue operations are still underway.

About The Incident

Six people went missing after a boat capsized in Ujani dam waters near Kalashi village of Pune district around 140 km from the city, police said.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Ujani Dam, which is near Kalashi village, close to Indapur Tahseel in Pune district.

Official Statement Of The Police

"Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, and police are deployed for search and rescue operations," Police said.

Further details are awaited.

