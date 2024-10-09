Pune: Talent Fusion 2K24 Event at MIT ADT Wraps Up with Enthusiastic Participation |

The highly anticipated Talent Fusion 2K24 event, organized by the MIT School of Corporate Innovation and Leadership (SCIL) at MIT ADT University, recently concluded with tremendous enthusiasm from students across various departments. This annual event, which aims to enhance the employability skills of students throughout the university, once again proved to be a great success.

Talent Fusion is designed to promote the holistic development of students, focusing on both professional and aptitude skills. The event's competitive nature attracted over 1,900 participants from across the university in its initial round. Over the course of three rounds, the field was narrowed down to 10 finalists, who competed in the final 'Elevator Pitch' challenge. Ultimately, three winners emerged from the competition.

The event took place under the esteemed guidance of Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Vice Chancellor and Executive President of MIT ADT University. The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Ramachandra Pujeri, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of MIT ADT University, graced the occasion with his presence.

A distinguished panel of jury members included Prof. Dr. Renu Vyas, Dean, Faculty of Technology; Prof. Shrikant Gunjal, Vice Principal, MANET; Prof. Dilkirat Sarna, Academic Head, SCIL; and Prof. Siddharth Salve from the Central Training and Placement Cell.

Notable guests, including Captain Prerit Mishra, Principal of MANET, and Dr. Suraj Bhoyar, Head of the Students Impact Council, were also in attendance.

The event was led by Prof. Shikha Kabra, Practice Leader for Aptitude Skills, and Prof. Sarah Rose, Practice Leader for Professional Skills from the SCIL department.

The winners of Talent Fusion 2K24:

First Prize: Madhur Patil, School of Computing

Second Prize: Prasad Bokare, School of Computing

Third Prize: Abhishek Saha, School of Engineering and Sciences

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Jaydeep Shirote, Practice Leader of the Career Advancement Cell.

