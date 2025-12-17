 IndiGo Cancels Multiple Pune Flights Until Dec 31: Check Details
Officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said on Tuesday that due to operational reasons, IndiGo has temporarily cancelled some scheduled flights to and from Pune from December 15 to December 31.

Updated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
As per data shared by AAI, affected flights include Guwahati–Pune (6E 746) and Pune–Chennai (6E 918), Varanasi–Pune (6E 6884) and Pune–Varanasi (6E 497), Bengaluru–Pune (6E 6876) and Pune–Bengaluru (6E 6877).

“The cancellations are scheduled till December end. We are coordinating closely with the airline to ensure that the temporary suspension of these services does not cause inconvenience to passengers,” said AAI officials.  

“We are constantly coordinating with the airline to ensure that passengers who have booked tickets on these flights are either refunded or provided with alternate travel options complying with the airline’s rules. Although these are scheduled cancellations, we have clearly informed the airline that passengers should not face any inconvenience because of them,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport Director. 

“A dedicated control room has been established at Pune airport to coordinate operations and oversee developments related to flight movements. Any changes to flight schedules or additional updates will be communicated through official channels,” Dhoke added.

AAI also advised passengers booked on the affected flights to contact IndiGo directly or access the airline’s official website or mobile application for information on rebooking, alternate arrangements or refunds and encouraged passengers to reconfirm their flight status before heading to the airport.

