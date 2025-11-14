Pune: Suryadatta Institute Takes 75 Students On Educational Tour To Mahabaleshwar's Mapro Park, Cheese Factory | Sourced (Representative Pic)

The MCA department of Suryadatta Institute of Management and Mass Communication (SIMMC) and Suryadatta Institute of Business Management and Technology (SIBMT), Bavdhan, Pune, organised an industrial visit to Mapro Park and Cheese Factory in (Wai) Mahabaleshwar.

A total of 75 management students and 13 faculty members participated in this visit. The main objective of the tour was to connect classroom learning with practical industrial experience.

At Mapro Park, students gained in-depth exposure to modern food processing and packaging operations, including fruit processing, bottling, labelling, and quality control. They understood the importance of technology, automation, and data management in maintaining product quality and improving operational efficiency.

Following this, the MCA students visited the Cheese Factory, where they received detailed guidance on the entire cheese production process, including milk collection, pasteurization, fermentation, and final packaging. Factory officials explained how modern machinery and software systems are used to monitor and optimize production processes.

The industrial visit provided students with valuable insights into supply chain management, process automation, quality assurance, data-driven operations, and the practical application of IT and management principles. By observing industrial operations firsthand, students could understand the practical use of theoretical concepts, which was crucial for their professional skill development and industry readiness.

The visit concluded with an open interaction session, where students shared their experiences and expressed their happiness at witnessing industrial operations firsthand. They noted that the experience was highly beneficial for enhancing their academic and professional skills.

Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, expressed his thoughts on the visit: "Combining academic principles with hands-on industrial experience enhances students’ skills and efficiency. Preparing Suryadatta students to be industry-ready is our primary goal."

Both students and faculty expressed their sincere gratitude to the Suryadatta Institute. Students stated that, thanks to Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya’s vision, they gained deep insights into industrial processes and received guidance for their future careers.

This industrial visit was not only an educational experience but also highly beneficial for students’ professional mindset, problem-solving abilities, and industry readiness.