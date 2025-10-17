 Pune: Suryadatta Group Launches ‘Suryabharat’ Centre To Foster Student Startups
Pune: Suryadatta Group Launches ‘Suryabharat’ Centre To Foster Student Startups

To sow the seeds of startup culture, research and innovation among students and to provide them with a conducive environment for entrepreneurship, the Suryadatta Group of Institutes has established the ‘Suryabharat Udyog Research Knowledge Centre’, informed Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation.

Friday, October 17, 2025
Speaking at a press conference organized by Suryadatta on the occasion of Diwali, Prof. Dr. Chordiya shared details about the initiative. The event was held at PYC Hindu Gymkhana. Present on the occasion were Mrs. Sushma Sanjay Chordiya, Vice President & Secretary; Snehal Navlakha, Associate Vice President; Akshit Kushal, Chief Executive Officer; Swapnali Kogje, Manager (Operations & Relations); and Rasika Gumaste, Head of Department, Suryadatta College of Hospitality Management and Travel Tourism.

Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya said, “The Suryadatta institution, inspired by the mission ‘Startup for All’, continuously strives to promote entrepreneurship and innovation through academic programs. The coming era will be driven by entrepreneurship. Therefore, it is important to inculcate startup, entrepreneurial, and innovation-oriented thinking among students. Creating more entrepreneurs is the need of the hour. Emphasis will be laid on developing entrepreneurial skills based on students’ interests, willpower, and expertise. Inter-college, inter-department, and like-minded student groups will be formed to guide and motivate them to become successful entrepreneurs.”

As part of this campaign, students will be encouraged to focus on overall personality development. Focus will be placed on health, self-discipline, and goal-oriented education, encouraging participation in activities aligned with their interests and career aspirations. Guidance will be given to help them stay away from unproductive or misleading influences. Suryadatta aims at transforming students personally and morally while shaping strong character. Under this initiative, students will also be encouraged to innovate and develop indigenous products and services, Prof. Dr. Chordiya added.

Key Features of ‘Suryabharat Udyog Research Knowledge Centre’:

Opportunities for students from all disciplines — from school to postgraduate level — to pursue inclusive entrepreneurship.

Guidance for students to establish startups based on their academic and professional expertise.

Institutional support in the form of mentorship, infrastructure, and financial assistance.

Mentorship and networking opportunities through Suryadatta alumni.

In the next phase, residents and professionals interested in entrepreneurship will also be offered participation opportunities.

The ‘Suryabharat’ initiative marks a significant step toward a self-reliant India. By promoting Indian products and services, the initiative will accelerate the creation of more entrepreneurs from among students. Suryadatta has always been at the forefront of realizing the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. The institution consistently focuses on cultivating an industry-oriented mindset among students.

“Don’t be job seekers, be job creators” — this is the guiding philosophy taught at Suryadatta. Along with this, Suryadatta aims to nurture competent citizens who contribute to nation-building through holistic development, a healthy lifestyle, and value-based education," said, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President, Suryadatta Education Foundation.

