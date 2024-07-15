Pune: Supriya Sule Warns Of Legal Action Over Delayed Development Funds | X/@supriya_sule

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday warned of legal action over delayed disbursement of development funds. "Amol Kolhe (Shirur MP) and I have written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar. We have asked for the immediate disbursement of the development funds. We have repeatedly written letters and appealed. If we don't get it, we don't have any other option but to go to court. In our experience of the last one and a half to two years, unless we go to court, we won't get justice," the NCP (SP) leader told mediapersons.

आपल्या बारामती लोकसभा मतदारसंघातील कात्रज चाैक येथील उड्डाणपुल व रस्त्याच्या कामाची पाहणी केली. उड्डाणपुल व रस्त्याचे काम दिरंगाईने सुरु असल्यामुळे नागरिकांना वाहतूक कोंडीचा सामना करावा लागत आहे. मध्यंतरी निधीच्या कमतरतेमुळे रस्त्याचे काम रखडले होते. पण आता निधीचीही तरतूद करण्यात… pic.twitter.com/HtFL7p802f — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 15, 2024

Sule was speaking while she inspected the flyover and road work at Katraj Chowk, which falls in her Lok Sabha constituency. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Citizens are facing traffic jams due to delay in construction of flyover and road works. In the meantime, the road work was stalled due to lack of funds. Now funds have been provided and instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to complete the work of the flyover at the earliest. At the same time, it was also directed that the issue of land acquisition, which is important for the work of the flyover, should be settled at the earliest with proper coordination."

The four-time MP also claimed that there was a flaw in the design of the Katraj flyover. "After every 15 days to a month, we come here to do inspections. There is a design flaw in the bridge. Even when the bridge is completed, it won't resolve the traffic issue here. But now it can't be changed, so we are looking into possible solutions. Additionally, there are several encroachments at Katraj Chowk. These should be removed as they are creating trouble for the Punekars. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) isn't taking any action to address this," she added.