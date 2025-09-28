Pune: Supreme Court Issues Notices To PMC Chief, NEERI Over Sus Road Garbage Plant Violations

Pune: Supreme Court Issues Notices To PMC Chief Over Sus Road Garbage Plant Violations (Representative) | X/@AreaPashan

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on violations at the garbage processing plant on Sus Road, Baner. Notices have been issued to Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Dr. S. Venkata Mohan (Director, NEERI), and Nuriel Lakshman Pezarkar (CEO, Noble Exchange Environment Solutions), the company running the plant.

The action came after Sus Road–Baner Vikas Manch, along with the local residents, filed a contempt petition through Adv. Satya Muley. The petition highlights that despite clear directions from the Supreme Court in September 2024, the plant continues to function in violation of environmental guidelines, causing daily suffering to citizens.

People living near the plant say their lives have become miserable. The air is filled with a foul stench, and residents often find bones, meat pieces, and food waste dropped in their compounds by birds picking from the plant. Families complain of breathing problems, chronic headaches, and constant discomfort. Many say they are forced to keep doors and windows shut all day to escape the smell.

“Even a morning walk has become impossible. Children and the elderly are the worst affected,” said one local resident.

The contempt petition was heard on September 26, 2025, where the court noted that its earlier order had been openly ignored. The three officials will now have to respond personally, not just in their official positions.

Adv. Muley also submitted reports showing high ammonia levels in the air around the plant, confirming citizens’ complaints.

The PMC has continued to back the plant despite repeated complaints, residents allege. NEERI, which was directed to carry out an environmental audit every six months, failed to do so. An RTI filed by the petitioners confirmed that no audit reports exist.

The plant, located on a congested plot, has no room for expansion. Petitioners claim that the operator has tried to illegally encroach on nearby land and even misled the Supreme Court earlier by claiming ownership of land it did not have. The residents claim that no plantation or greenery work has been carried out as promised.

The Supreme Court’s intervention has brought relief and hope to the residents who have been battling this issue for years. The court will now decide the accountability of PMC, NEERI, and the plant operator and whether the facility should continue at Sus Road or be relocated.