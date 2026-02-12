Pune: Students Must Become Job Creators Through Skill-Based Education, Says Kerala Governor Arlekar | Sourced

Pune: Calling upon students to become self-reliant through skill-based education, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar said that instead of merely running after jobs, students should acquire practical skills and emerge as job creators.



Governor Arlekar was speaking as the chief guest at the Annual Conclave and Future Skills Summit 2026, organised by the Fuel Education Group at the Fuel campus in Pune.



Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047,” the Governor said the new education policy has broken away from colonial thinking and focuses on strengthening India’s education and skill ecosystem. “Value-based leadership and collaborative governance are essential to build a strong Indian education and skills framework. In line with the ‘Skill India’ mission, students must empower themselves through skill-orientated education and stand on their own feet,” he said.

On the occasion, Dr Ketan Deshpande, Founder Chairman of the Fuel Education Group, COO Mayuri Deshpande, and other dignitaries were present.

Governor Arlekar felicitated Dr Ketan Deshpande for his outstanding contribution to nation-building through transformative work in the education sector. Important milestones achieved by Fuel under India’s Social Stock Exchange framework were also announced during the event.

Praising Fuel’s impact, the Governor said, “Fuel’s efforts have meaningfully bridged the gap between aspirations and employability for underprivileged and first-generation learners across the country. Fuel is taking an important step towards integrating world-class education, skills and industry, which will further strengthen India’s future-ready talent ecosystem.” He also urged students to remember the guiding principle: ‘If you live only for yourself, you merely exist; if you live for others, you truly live.’



Speaking at the event, Dr Ketan Deshpande said, “Talent is everywhere, but opportunities are not. Over Fuel’s 20-year journey, we have seen that when skill-based education is linked with dignity and employment, underprivileged youth can confidently contribute to India’s development.”

Through a video message, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said the government is committed to providing the right direction for entrepreneurship through skill development under the new education policy. He lauded Fuel’s two decades of commendable work in education and youth development, noting its sincere efforts to bridge the gap between education and industry through CSR participation and skill-based training that prepares meritorious students for jobs or entrepreneurship.

The programme was compered by Sanika Nirmal.