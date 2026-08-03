Pune: Star-Studded Launch For Vishwajeet Celebrity Cricket League | Sourced

Pune: The Trophy and Jersey Unveiling Ceremony, along with the Player Selection Event for the Vishwajeet Marathi Celebrity Cricket League (VMCCL), was held with great enthusiasm on Sunday at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Educational Campus, Dhankawadi, Pune. Organised on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the grand event brought together an impressive galaxy of Marathi film personalities, transforming the campus into a vibrant celebration of sports and entertainment.

The ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth. The prestigious tournament is being organised by the Abhijit Kadam Memorial Foundation and will be played under floodlights on 15 and 16 August at the SBGI Turf Ground of the Sanjay Bhokare Group of Institutes, Sangli.

The event was graced by veteran actor and filmmaker Pravin Tarde, actors Sanjay Jadhav, Saurabh Gokhale, Shashank Ketkar, Hardik Joshi, Prathamesh Parab, Dhananjay Pawar and actress Sonali Patil, along with several Bollywood personalities. The artists expressed their enthusiasm for travelling to Sangli, playing cricket and enjoying the hospitality and warmth of the people of the district.

Known for its rich legacy in art, politics, social service, theatre and sports, Sangli has produced generations of accomplished sportspersons, particularly in wrestling, kabaddi and cricket. Following the successful editions of the Celebrity Cricket League in Dubai and Thailand, former Ranji cricketer, actor and director Vidnyan Mane resolved to organise the third edition of the Vishwajeet Marathi Celebrity Cricket League in Sangli. Accordingly, the tournament is being jointly organised by Vidnyan Mane Studios and the Sachinbhau Kadam Welfare Foundation.

Vishwajeet Kadam has accepted the complete patronage of the tournament, with the Abhijit Kadam Memorial Foundation extending wholehearted support for its successful organisation. Sanjay Bhokare has also assured complete cooperation and joined hands with Vidnyan Mane Studios in organising the league. Sachinbhau Kadam, Founder of the Sachinbhau Kadam Welfare Foundation, along with Nitish Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, Prithvik Pratap and Sagar Pathak, has played a significant role in the planning and coordination of the event.

As part of the tournament preparations, the grand Trophy Unveiling, Jersey Launch and Player Selection Ceremony were organised at the Bharati Vidyapeeth campus. The programme commenced with a warm welcome and introductory address by actor Vidnyan Mane, who shared the vision and objectives behind the league.

During the ceremony, the champion and runner-up teams of the Marathi Celebrity Premier League held in Thailand last year, along with recipients of awards including Man of the Match, Best Bowler and Best Batsman, were felicitated by Vishwajeet Kadam.

A special felicitation was also organised for veteran actor and filmmaker Pravin Tarde in recognition of the phenomenal success of his film Deool Band 2.

Speaking on the occasion, Pravin Tarde said, "Bharati Vidyapeeth has played a defining role in shaping my life. Educationist Dr Patangrao Kadam extended every possible support for my education, and I owe my journey to his encouragement. Therefore, whenever it is Dr Kadam and Vishwajeet Kadam, there is never any question of compromise. I feel immensely honoured to captain the Sangli team in this prestigious tournament."

In his presidential address, Vishwajeet Kadam said that Bharati Vidyapeeth has always remained committed to nurturing excellence in sports, arts and culture alongside providing quality education. He observed that every sport contributes significantly to physical fitness while also helping individuals overcome stress and maintain mental well being. Celebrity participation, he noted, serves as an effective medium for spreading this positive message throughout society.

He further explained that the tournament had been intentionally organised in Sangli so that renowned artists could experience the cultural richness and sporting traditions of the district while inspiring local youth towards sports. He expressed confidence that the tournament would become a memorable sporting festival for the people of Sangli.

Describing the event as a matter of great pride for Sangli district, Vishwajeet Kadam assured complete support from the Abhijit Kadam Memorial Foundation for the successful conduct of the tournament.

The league matches will be played under floodlights at the SBGI Turf Cricket Ground of the Sanjay Bhokare Group of Institutes, Miraj, where more than 60 actors and actresses representing seven teams will compete for the championship.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by actress Sonali Patil, while Vinod Wanve compered the event.

A Spectacular IPL Style Launch Ceremony

The Trophy and Jersey Unveiling Ceremony was organised on the lines of the Indian Premier League, creating a truly memorable spectacle. A magnificent entrance arch, decorative balloons, fireworks and dazzling lighting enhanced the grandeur of the occasion as the tournament trophy was officially unveiled. This was followed by the unveiling of the jerseys of all seven teams in the presence of their respective captains, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

More Than 60 Celebrities to Set the Cricket Field Ablaze in Sangli

The tournament will feature veteran actor and filmmaker Pravin Tarde; actors Sanjay Jadhav, Siddharth Jadhav, Saurabh Gokhale, Shashank Ketkar, Hardik Joshi, Gaurav More, Prathamesh Parab, Dhananjay Pawar, Nitish Chavan (Aajya), Prathamesh Parab (Dagadu), Akash Thosar (Parsha), Abhinay Berde, Vishal Nikam, Harshad Hatkari and Prithvik Pratap (Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra); actresses Prajakta Gaikwad, Sonali Patil, Rasika Vengurlekar, Shivali Parab, Vanita Kharat, renowned dancer Gautami Patil and Radha Patil. Together, more than 60 actors and actresses will showcase their cricketing skills through exciting batting, bowling and fielding performances.

Adding further glamour to the event, Bigg Boss fame reel star Dhananjay Powar, along with more than 150 renowned reel creators, influencers and digital content creators from across Maharashtra, will also participate in the tournament, making it a unique celebration of sports, entertainment and digital media.

The Vishwajeet Marathi Celebrity Cricket League promises to be one of Maharashtra's most exciting sporting and entertainment events, bringing together celebrated personalities from cinema, television and digital media on a single platform while promoting cricket, culture and community engagement in Sangli.