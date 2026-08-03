Pune: Fire Breaks Out At Power Gold Gym In Kalyani Nagar; Blaze Brought Under Control In 20 Minutes, No Casualties |

Pune: A fire erupted at Power Gold Gym in Kalyani Nagar at around 5:51 am on Monday. Upon receiving the emergency call, the Pune Fire Brigade immediately dispatched fire engines from the Yerawada and Naidu fire stations to the spot.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found that the fire had broken out on the second floor of a three-storey building, where the gym is located. Thick smoke had engulfed the premises, making firefighting operations challenging.

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Fire personnel used water jets to control the blaze while wearing Breathing Apparatus (BA) sets to safely enter the smoke-filled gym and ensure that no one was trapped inside. To clear the dense smoke, they broke the glass windows and later deployed an exhaust blower for ventilation.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The blaze damaged air conditioners, electrical wiring, POP (Plaster of Paris) ceiling, and other gym equipment and materials. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.