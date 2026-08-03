Angels Of Pune: How Saheli Has Been Empowering Sex Workers With Dignity, Healthcare And Hope Since 1998 | Sourced

Pune: For nearly three decades, Saheli has quietly worked to improve the lives of one of society's most marginalised communities, sex workers. Founded in 1998, the Pune-based non-profit is unique because it is not just an organisation working for sex workers. It is a collective led by sex workers themselves. Its founders and board members belong to the community, ensuring that every initiative is shaped by lived experience rather than outside assumptions.

A Community-Led Beginning

Saheli was established when the HIV epidemic posed a serious threat to sex workers. The organisation initially focused on HIV prevention and awareness, but over the years its work has expanded to address almost every challenge faced by sex workers, their children, partners and families. Today, it provides support in reproductive and sexual health, family planning, safe abortion services, mental health counselling and community-based peer education.

"The mission of Saheli is to empower sex workers through collectivisation," says the organisation's Executive Director, who has been associated with the movement since 1995, even before Saheli was formally registered. The organisation believes that sex workers should have the right to organise, access healthcare and live with dignity.

Advocating for Rights and Decriminalisation

A key part of Saheli's advocacy is its demand for the decriminalisation of sex work. While sex work itself is not illegal in India, the organisation says the legal framework remains unclear and often leads to arbitrary action by law enforcement. Saheli strongly differentiates between consensual adult sex work and human trafficking, stressing that the two should never be treated as the same. It also believes that no one should be forced into sex work, but equally, no one should be forced to leave it. The choice, they say, must always belong to the individual.

The organisation also works to reduce the violence sex workers often face, not only from the system but also from society, family members and intimate partners. Alongside legal awareness and counselling, Saheli advocates for better policies, social protection and livelihood opportunities, pointing out that there are currently very few government schemes designed specifically for sex workers.

Creating Livelihood Opportunities

Recognising that many women wish to explore alternative sources of income, Saheli has introduced livelihood initiatives. Through a CSR-supported project, 16 women from the community are employed as sanitation workers in Pune's red-light area, earning regular salaries while helping improve cleanliness in the locality. The organisation believes such models offer meaningful opportunities to those who voluntarily wish to transition to other forms of work.

Supporting Children and Families

Children remain another major focus. Rather than operating its own schools, Saheli helps children secure admissions to day schools, residential schools and hostels by connecting families with existing institutions. Over the years, the organisation has supported more than 300 children through education, healthcare, vocational training and higher education.

Continuing the Fight Against HIV

HIV prevention continues to remain at the heart of Saheli's work. According to the organisation, awareness and regular health interventions have led to a significant decline in HIV cases among the community they serve, with no new HIV cases currently being reported among their members. Women living with HIV receive nutritional support, counselling, access to free government treatment and support groups. Saheli has also introduced pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) counselling in collaboration with the Family Planning Association of India to help prevent new infections.

Building a Strong Community Network

Today, Saheli has around 2,000 registered members and has supported more than 4,000 sex workers, including those working outside brothel areas in Pune's outskirts. It is also a member of the National Network of Sex Workers, a coalition working across 10 states with over 2.5 lakh members.

By standing beside a community that is often ignored and misunderstood, Saheli continues to prove that empowerment begins with listening, respecting choices and ensuring that every individual is treated with dignity and equal rights.

The organisation's efforts have also earned appreciation from experts associated with its work. Vibha Deshpande, psychologist, therapist and a member of Saheli Sangh's advisory board, said she has had the opportunity to be associated with the organisation for the past couple of years. "Saheli is the only community-led organisation in Pune that has been empowering women in sex work through a rights-based approach for more than three decades. It is inspiring to see the meaningful change it has created through healthcare services, education, legal support, skill development, livelihood initiatives and advocacy. Saheli Sangh has built a strong network of women in sex work and continues to work towards reducing stigma while promoting dignity, inclusion and equal opportunities. Executive Director Tejaswi Sevekari is an example of persistence and dedication, and her leadership continues to create long-term social impact," she said.