Pune City Police Rank 29th In Maharashtra's Dial 112 Emergency Response; Sangli Tops State List | Sourced

Pune: Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara have emerged as the top-performing police units in Maharashtra for responding to Dial 112 emergency calls, while Pune city police ranked 29th in the latest Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) performance report.

The rankings are based on the average time taken by police teams to reach the spot after receiving emergency calls through the national Dial 112 helpline.

According to Maharashtra police data for July 1 to July 31, 2026, Sangli police recorded the fastest average response time of 4 minutes and 11 seconds. Kolhapur followed closely with 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while Satara secured the third position with an average response time of 4 minutes and 27 seconds.

Pune city police recorded an average response time of 7 minutes and 10 seconds during the same period, placing them 29th in the state. The city police received 23,887 emergency calls in July. Out of these, 23,551 cases were closed. A total of 22,268 calls were assigned to field marshals through the wireless communication network.

The Dial 112 Emergency Response Support System was introduced in September 2021 to provide a single emergency helpline for citizens. It offers quick police assistance during incidents such as crimes, road accidents, domestic violence and other emergencies. The system connects a central command centre with GPS-enabled police vehicles to send the nearest available team to the location.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Pawar, who heads the Dial 112 unit in Pune, said the department has made steady progress in reducing its response time. He said the average response has come down from nearly 12 minutes to just over seven minutes because of better coordination.

He explained that earlier it took two to three minutes for calls to be transferred from the central control room to police stations. Following directions from the Police Commissioner, that process now takes only 30 to 40 seconds. He said this improvement is expected to help Pune perform better in future rankings.

Pawar also said that Pune police now send the nearest available field marshal to the caller's location without waiting for police station jurisdiction, allowing officers to reach the spot more quickly.

Among nearby police units, Pimpri-Chinchwad police secured the sixth position with an average response time of 5 minutes and 8 seconds. The commissionerate received 14,624 emergency calls during July and closed every case. Pune Rural Police ranked 11th with an average response time of 5 minutes and 48 seconds. The unit handled 7,648 calls and closed 7,626 of them.

Police officials said the monthly rankings help measure the efficiency of emergency response teams and identify areas where response time can be improved further.