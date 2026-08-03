Pune Crime: 22-Year-Old Dies After Brutal Assault In Sinhagad Road Area; 5 Minors Among 10 Booked

Parvati Police Station | FPJ Photo

Pune: A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Pune's Sinhagad Road area over an old dispute. Following the incident, the Parvati Police registered a case and booked 10 persons, including five minors, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said on Monday.

The incident took place near Vrindavan Nurseries in Panmala Vasahat at around 9pm on August 1. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Raju Ghodke (22), a resident of Charwad Vasti in Wadgaon Budruk. A complaint was lodged by Vishnu Shivaji Shirsath (22), they added.

According to the police, the accused allegedly formed a group, intercepted Ghodke, and assaulted him with fists and kicks. The complaint states that one of the assailants shouted, "He is from the pathar area, beat him," before the group allegedly launched the attack.

Ghodke sustained grievous injuries in the assault and died before he could receive medical treatment.

Police have booked Arjun Kamble, Aniket Kamble, Ganesh Kadam, Prathamesh Londhe, Ankush Kale, Mukund Rajguru, Atharva Shelke, five minors, and two to three unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Assistant Police Inspector Subhash Mahale of Parvati Police Station told The Free Press Journal that both the victim and the accused had attended an Anna Bhau Sathe programme. After the event, the accused allegedly found Ghodke alone. As there was an old dispute between them, another altercation broke out, following which the group allegedly assaulted him with fists and kicks.

Mahale added that after the assault, Ghodke attempted to return home but collapsed on the way. He died before receiving medical treatment.

All the accused have been detained. Police are investigating the exact motive behind the attack, the role of each accused, and the circumstances that led to the fatal assault.