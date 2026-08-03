Pune: Kerala Family Died After Inhaling Sodium Nitrite Fumes In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Probe Finds | Representative image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Investigators have confirmed that the Kerala family found unconscious inside their Morwadi apartment died after inhaling toxic fumes generated by burning sodium nitrite with charcoal, police said on Monday.

Senior Police Inspector Suhas Avhadh of Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station said the family had purchased sodium nitrite online before allegedly taking the extreme step.

“The family had purchased sodium nitrite online and burnt it along with charcoal on Saturday morning. The fumes generated from it caused their deaths,” he said.

The incident claimed the lives of Vinod Pillai, his wife Silja and their daughter Poornima. Vinod was declared dead after being brought to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital on Saturday, while Silja and Poornima died during treatment on Sunday.

Police had initially suspected a toxic gas leak after neighbours noticed smoke coming from the apartment. However, the investigation later confirmed it was a case of suicide.

A suicide note recovered from the flat indicated financial distress, though police said the exact reason behind the deaths is still under investigation.

The incident came to light after Silja failed to report to work on Saturday. A colleague visited the apartment and, along with residents, forced open the door. A doctor living in the housing society sensed toxic fumes inside and advised people to leave the flat immediately after the family was rescued.

Police said the family's relatives have reached Pimpri-Chinchwad. The post-mortem examinations have been completed, and the family has decided to perform the last rites in Pune.

The Sant Tukaram Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the deaths, including the family’s financial condition and their online activity before the incident.