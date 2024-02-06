 Pune: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Address Corporates, Farmers At Triveni Ashram In Markal
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Address Corporates, Farmers At Triveni Ashram In Markal

Pune: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Address Corporates, Farmers At Triveni Ashram In Markal

The event promises to be enriching for all attendees, offering insights and spiritual nourishment across its diverse sessions

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Address Corporates, Farmers At Triveni Ashram In Markal | Facebook/Art of Living, Triveni Ashram, Pune

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is presently on a four-day visit to Pune for an event hosted at the Triveni Ashram in Markal. The event began on Monday, February 5, and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, February 8.

Shivam Chavan, a volunteer at the Triveni Ashram, told The Free Press Journal that the event kicked off with a Rudra Puja on Monday, accompanied by a Maha Satsang. "The Rudra Puja featured chants by eight to ten pandits alongside Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, drawing a crowd of over 5,000 attendees, with an additional seven lakh viewers tuning in live via YouTube," he added.

Chavan mentioned that the four-day event encompasses various activities, including sessions tailored for corporates and farmers, with a total of 1,050 registrations received thus far.

Tuesday's agenda featured a Gyan Ganga session led by the spiritual guru, followed by a teachers' meeting and a cultural programme, culminating in another Maha Satsang.

Wednesday's itinerary includes a 'Masterclass with Gurudev' session geared towards corporates, followed by a cultural event and concluding with yet another Maha Satsang.

On Thursday, a session titled 'Gramotsav' will welcome farmers and sarpanches from Tulapur and Markal. This will be followed by a cultural programme and concluded with a final Maha Satsang.

The event promises to be enriching for all attendees, offering insights and spiritual nourishment across its diverse sessions.

Read Also
Centre Under Fire As Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aaditya Thackeray Question Delay In Inauguration Of Pune...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Road Railway Station Unveils 'Pustak Ghar' To Foster Reading Culture Among Travellers

Nashik Road Railway Station Unveils 'Pustak Ghar' To Foster Reading Culture Among Travellers

Geetanjali Salon Elevates Pune Presence With New Kharadi Outlet Inauguration

Geetanjali Salon Elevates Pune Presence With New Kharadi Outlet Inauguration

Nashik: Farmers Panic As Leopard Cubs Found In Sugarcane Fields

Nashik: Farmers Panic As Leopard Cubs Found In Sugarcane Fields

VIDEO: Water Scarcity In Nashik Village Forces Women To Trek Long Distances

VIDEO: Water Scarcity In Nashik Village Forces Women To Trek Long Distances

Pune: Gokhale Institute's 'Prom Night' Disrupted On Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Day, Says...

Pune: Gokhale Institute's 'Prom Night' Disrupted On Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Day, Says...