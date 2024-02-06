Pune: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Address Corporates, Farmers At Triveni Ashram In Markal | Facebook/Art of Living, Triveni Ashram, Pune

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is presently on a four-day visit to Pune for an event hosted at the Triveni Ashram in Markal. The event began on Monday, February 5, and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, February 8.

Shivam Chavan, a volunteer at the Triveni Ashram, told The Free Press Journal that the event kicked off with a Rudra Puja on Monday, accompanied by a Maha Satsang. "The Rudra Puja featured chants by eight to ten pandits alongside Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, drawing a crowd of over 5,000 attendees, with an additional seven lakh viewers tuning in live via YouTube," he added.

Chavan mentioned that the four-day event encompasses various activities, including sessions tailored for corporates and farmers, with a total of 1,050 registrations received thus far.

Tuesday's agenda featured a Gyan Ganga session led by the spiritual guru, followed by a teachers' meeting and a cultural programme, culminating in another Maha Satsang.

Wednesday's itinerary includes a 'Masterclass with Gurudev' session geared towards corporates, followed by a cultural event and concluding with yet another Maha Satsang.

On Thursday, a session titled 'Gramotsav' will welcome farmers and sarpanches from Tulapur and Markal. This will be followed by a cultural programme and concluded with a final Maha Satsang.

The event promises to be enriching for all attendees, offering insights and spiritual nourishment across its diverse sessions.