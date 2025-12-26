 Pune: SPPU Students Protest Outside VC Office Over Blocking Of PRNs
Students from various colleges affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Pune, Ahilyanagar and Nashik staged a sit-in protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Friday after their Permanent Registration Numbers (PRNs) were blocked by the university administration.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
According to the students, the PRNs were blocked on the grounds that the stipulated academic duration had been completed. 

The decision has severely impacted students as the blocked PRNs have brought their academic progress to a standstill. Admissions to further courses, submission of examination forms, declaration of results and the issuance of degree certificates are also affected.

Students fuming with anger protested to highlight the lack of prior notice and the uncertainty surrounding their academic future. 

Student representative Shiva Barole said that the university administration must decide in the interest of students at the earliest. He warned that if the matter is not resolved, the administration will have to face strong protests and growing outrage from students.

