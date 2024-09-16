 Pune: Sharad Pawar Requests Meeting With CM Eknath Shinde Over MPSC Aspirants' Issues
The aspirants had protested in Pune last month after the dates of Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) test and Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination clashed. Both were scheduled for August 25

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Sharad Pawar Requests Meeting With CM Eknath Shinde Over MPSC Aspirants' Issues | File Photo

NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene a meeting to sort out demands of MPSC aspirants. Pawar also said he had not got the CM's appointment so far to discuss the issue.

These aspirants had protested in Pune last month after the dates of Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) test and Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination clashed. Both were scheduled for August 25.

The aspirants had sought postponement of Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination. They had also sought getting 258 posts of the agriculture department under the ambit of the latest MPSC prelims.

Pawar, at the time, had said he would join the agitation if the government failed to resolve the issue. The MPSC had later postponed the exam and said it would announce new dates soon. New dates have not yet been announced and the decision regarding the 258 posts from agriculture department is also yet to be taken, Pawar said in the letter.

The state government should take a decision soon since the code of the conduct for the assembly polls may be announced, he said.

"Despite selection for PSI, Sales Tax Assistant posts, several candidates have not yet been appointed. All these demands of MPSC aspirants are appropriate. I have been trying to help them solve these issues but I have not got your appointment," Pawar said.

He asked the CM to spare time to convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

