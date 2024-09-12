 Pune: Shahaji Maharaj was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's True Mentor and Inventor of Guerrilla Warfare, Says Vishwas Patil
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Shahaji Maharaj was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's True Mentor and Inventor of Guerrilla Warfare, Says Vishwas Patil

Pune: Shahaji Maharaj was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's True Mentor and Inventor of Guerrilla Warfare, Says Vishwas Patil

Patil was speaking at a lecture organized on the occasion of Ganeshotsav at Krishna Sahakari Sugar Factory, with Suresh Bhosle in attendance as the chief guest.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Shahaji Maharaj was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's True Mentor and Inventor of Guerrilla Warfare, Says Vishwas Patil |

Writer and retired IAS officer Vishwas Patil, known for book Panipat, emphasised that Shahaji Raje, a brave warrior who fought against an army of lakhs, was the first to employ guerrilla warfare in the Battle of Bhatwadi. He lamented that the history of Shahaji Raje has never been taught in detail, despite his significant influence as the great mentor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Patil also noted that Shahaji Raje was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's true mentor.

Patil was speaking at a lecture organized on the occasion of Ganeshotsav at Krishna Sahakari Sugar Factory, with Suresh Bhosle in attendance as the chief guest.

Read Also
'What Was The Exact Reason For PM Modi's Apology?' Asks Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over...
article-image

Vishwas Patil remarked that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj lived for 49 years, and if he had lived just ten more years, he would have taken his Bhima-Nirakath cavalry to the shores of England. He praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his deep understanding of nature, rivers, mountains, roads, and paths, and noted his ability to recognise extraordinary potential in ordinary people, such as Tanaji Malusare, Netaji Palkar, and Shelar Mama.

Also present at the event were VK Mohite, Sanjay Pawar, General Technical Manager of the factory Balaji Pabsetwar, Principal Dr. Ashok Farande, and Balasaheb Patil, along with officers, staff, and students. MK Kapoorkar welcomed and introduced the event, Rambhau Satpute moderated, and Balasaheb Patil gave the vote of thanks.

FPJ Shorts
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV
Shocking Video: Puppies Emerge Out From Pregnant Street Dog’s Stomach After Being Crushed To Death By Drunk Bus Driver In UP’s Kanpur
Shocking Video: Puppies Emerge Out From Pregnant Street Dog’s Stomach After Being Crushed To Death By Drunk Bus Driver In UP’s Kanpur
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Shahaji Maharaj was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's True Mentor and Inventor of Guerrilla...

Pune: Shahaji Maharaj was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's True Mentor and Inventor of Guerrilla...

PHOTOS: Kaas Plateau Blooms with Vibrant Wildflowers as Tourists Flock Amid Festival Season

PHOTOS: Kaas Plateau Blooms with Vibrant Wildflowers as Tourists Flock Amid Festival Season

Pune Poll Watch: Congress Will Emerge As Single-Largest Party In Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Says...

Pune Poll Watch: Congress Will Emerge As Single-Largest Party In Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Says...

Pune: PMC Installs Tanks at 18 Major Ghats for Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Pune: PMC Installs Tanks at 18 Major Ghats for Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Pune: PMC Sets Up Isolation Ward, Screens Begin at Airport After India's First Mpox Case

Pune: PMC Sets Up Isolation Ward, Screens Begin at Airport After India's First Mpox Case