Pune: Shahaji Maharaj was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's True Mentor and Inventor of Guerrilla Warfare, Says Vishwas Patil |

Writer and retired IAS officer Vishwas Patil, known for book Panipat, emphasised that Shahaji Raje, a brave warrior who fought against an army of lakhs, was the first to employ guerrilla warfare in the Battle of Bhatwadi. He lamented that the history of Shahaji Raje has never been taught in detail, despite his significant influence as the great mentor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Patil also noted that Shahaji Raje was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's true mentor.

Patil was speaking at a lecture organized on the occasion of Ganeshotsav at Krishna Sahakari Sugar Factory, with Suresh Bhosle in attendance as the chief guest.

Vishwas Patil remarked that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj lived for 49 years, and if he had lived just ten more years, he would have taken his Bhima-Nirakath cavalry to the shores of England. He praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his deep understanding of nature, rivers, mountains, roads, and paths, and noted his ability to recognise extraordinary potential in ordinary people, such as Tanaji Malusare, Netaji Palkar, and Shelar Mama.

Also present at the event were VK Mohite, Sanjay Pawar, General Technical Manager of the factory Balaji Pabsetwar, Principal Dr. Ashok Farande, and Balasaheb Patil, along with officers, staff, and students. MK Kapoorkar welcomed and introduced the event, Rambhau Satpute moderated, and Balasaheb Patil gave the vote of thanks.