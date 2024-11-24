Pune: Sassoon General Hospital Revises Disability Certificate Issuance Schedule | Anand Chaini

Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) has announced a change in the schedule for issuing disability certificates. Previously conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays (excluding government holidays), the service will now be available only on Wednesdays and Fridays each week.

The revised schedule aims to streamline operations and ensure better efficiency. Individuals who were previously scheduled for certification on Mondays are now advised to visit the hospital on either Wednesday or Friday of the same week.

The Medical Superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital has urged the public to note the change and plan their visits accordingly. Individuals can contact the hospital administration for further details or clarifications.