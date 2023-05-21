 Pune: RRR centres inaugurated by PMC
The RRR centres serve as collection points for various unusable items, including clothes, toys, shoes, slippers, books, and more. Residents are encouraged to deposit these items at the nearest RRR Centre, allowing them to be reused or recycled instead of ending up in landfills.

Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
The "Majhi Life, Majhe Swachh Pune" campaign took a significant step forward as Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centres were established in 15 regional office areas across Pune city.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep S. Puri, launched the mega campaign 'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar' on May 15. The campaign, initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), focuses on the principles of waste management: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR). Under the nationwide campaign, cities are encouraged to establish Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Centres.

