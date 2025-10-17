 Pune: Rohit Pawar Claims 3.5 Acres Of Jain Community Land Snatched Through Conspiracies
Rohit Pawar further claimed that journalist Omkar Wable, who reported this story, was pressured

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar | File Photo

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that 3.5 acres of land belonging to the Jain community in Pune had been snatched away through several conspiracies. He alleged that some political leaders, who are currently in the government, were involved in this for financial gain, and that relatives of some leaders were also partners in the scheme.

"These people, who call themselves Hindutva supporters, also grabbed the Jain temple for business and money. Just as we saw in the CIDCO case in Navi Mumbai, we can see how quickly files move when there is power," the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA added. However, he did not take any names.

Pawar further claimed that journalist Omkar Wable, who reported this story, was pressured. "It is known that the fearless journalist Omkar Wable, who exposed this case, was pressured, and if this is true, it is condemnable. The channel (Mumbai Tak) concerned should ensure that this issue is not left halfway and take it to its logical end, showing that no one can sway us in fearless journalism," he said.

The NCP-SP leader warned of protests if the case is not investigated thoroughly. "This case should be fully investigated and the Jain brothers should get justice. We stand with the Jain brothers in their fight against those who have grabbed the land of the Jain temple. The government should intervene and ensure justice; otherwise, since we have all the evidence, we will take to the streets with it," he concluded.

