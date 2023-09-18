Pune: Residents Of Sahakarnagar Demand Action Against Illegally Parked Vehicles And Unlawful Activities |

Residents of Sahakarnagar have penned a letter to address the issue of illegally parked vehicles, specifically in the Tulshibagwale Colony/Phulora ground area. These vehicles, including buses, trucks, and tempos, have caused significant inconvenience to the neighbourhood.

Despite frequent calls to Sahakarnagar police about these unlawful activities, residents believe the issue hasn't received adequate attention. They assert that improperly parked vehicles have not only blocked residents' parking spaces but also caused minor accidents during the rainy season when mud from these vehicles spills onto the roads, posing hazards to motorists and pedestrians.

Additionally, these vehicles have become a hub for unlawful activities, with reports of individuals consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes in the vicinity.

Residents speak up

Harshad Deshpande, one of the residents, emphasised the urgent need for a solution, stating, "The constant presence of these illegally parked vehicles has turned our peaceful neighbourhood into a nightmare. It's frustrating when you return home after a long day, only to find there's no parking space available because of these vehicles."

Another resident highlighted safety concerns, saying, "We've been patient for too long. These illegally parked vehicles are not just an inconvenience; they're a safety hazard. Our neighbourhood used to be a close-knit community, but these vehicles have created divisions and disputes among neighbours. We're all united in our plea for resolution."

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Surekha Bhange acknowledged the issue and stated, "We didn't have a written complaint yet, and we were not aware of the issue. However, when I received the complaint, we made efforts to address the problem."