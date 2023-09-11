Pune: Thieves Strike Fear Among Residents On Pashan Tekdi |

A distressing incident unfolded on Pashan Tekdi in Pune as thieves targeted a college girl who was enjoying a walk with her friends and brazenly snatched her gold chain valued at Rs 50,000. This alarming incident occurred on 10th September around 2:30 pm, prompting the victim to report the crime at Chaturshringi police station.

Local residents in the area have expressed their concerns about the incident, and many are worried about their safety when visiting the scenic Pashan Tekdi.

Rahul Sharma, a local resident, expressed his appall, saying, "This incident has left us shocked. Pashan Tekdi is a beautiful place where many of us go for walks and enjoy the natural surroundings. Such incidents make us apprehensive about our safety."

Meera Desai, a college student who frequently visits Pashan Tekdi, said, "It's disheartening to hear about this incident. We should be able to enjoy the outdoors without fear. The authorities need to take steps to enhance security in the area."

Anuja Patil, another resident, voiced her concerns, saying, "The safety of residents and visitors should be a top priority. We hope the police investigate and take necessary actions to prevent such incidents in the future."

Sachin Kumar, a local shop owner, added, "Incidents like these can harm the area's reputation and discourage people from visiting. It's crucial for authorities to promptly address this issue."

Assistant Police Inspector Narendra Patil is currently investigating the case, which has been registered under IPC section 392, 34.

