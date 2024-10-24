Pune: Residents of City Demand Action Against Noise Pollution as Festivals Approach | Representational Image

Festivals and noise pollution have become a norm in Pune. Residents have expressed concern over noise pollution as festivals are around the corner. Frustrated residents are urging authorities to take effective measures against those flouting norms during various events in the festival time.

Monika Sharma, a resident of Kalyani Nagar, said, "As a concerned resident of Pune, I've been fighting against noise pollution for 2 years now. Our team's relentless efforts have raised awareness and prompted meetings with stakeholders, including Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. While the situation has improved, more needs to be done. When event permissions are granted, organizers must ensure they don't disturb nearby residents. Noise pollution has severe consequences, especially for kids and senior citizens, leading to hearing loss, sleep disturbances, and increased stress. Every event should display the decibel level, and if organizers violate rules, future permissions should be denied. It's time to take noise pollution seriously."

Sujata Aghor, a resident of Vadgaon Sheri, said, "We are tired of the constant noise in the name of celebration. I have pets in the house, and they are also quite disturbed. The senior citizens in our area are going through a tough time due to constant noise. People have already started bursting firecrackers ahead of Diwali, and we don't have issues with the celebration, but cheap songs played by DJs actually drill into our heads."

Satya Muley, an advocate, said, "The Bombay High Court has already laid down extensive guidelines regarding sound pollution in the state of Maharashtra. All authorities, such as the police and civic authorities, are directed to implement noise pollution-related laws very strictly. The members of the public who are suffering from such noise pollution are required to call the police on the designated number (112) and raise their grievances. The police are mandatorily required to take action. The complainants are not required to disclose their identities. However, in reality, it is seen at various locations that the police are very slow in taking action, and the question being raised by the public is why there should be a need for a complaint in the first place. The police must proactively implement the noise pollution-related guidelines. Therefore, there appears to be an artificial gap between reality and what meets the eye. The public is left to run from pillar to post with their grievances, and the police are seen acting only on convenient occasions."