 Pune: PWD Reinstates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Haveli Tehsil Office After Public Objections
Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Left: Representational image of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue; Right: Monday’s protest held against its removal. | Sourced

Pune: After the public objections over the removal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue installed at the Tehsil Office (Mamledar Kacheri) premises in Shukrawar Peth, the Public Works Department (PWD) reinstalled the statue on Monday at its original location in the Tehsil Office premises. The PWD Pune Division clarified that they recently completed the work on the new Administrative Building at Khadakmal Ali, and they started the shifting process from the old premises to the newly constructed structure.

The officials earlier had planned to relocate the half-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the Tehsil Office premises to the new building. They even had the permission from the Pune District Collector, and based on the permission, the statue was formally handed over to the PWD on Saturday for renovation and relocation.

However, the decision sparked objections from several devotees and organisations working for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and they voiced concerns over the statue’s removal.  Responding to public criticism and to prevent any law-and-order issues, the PWD reinstalled the statue on Monday at its original location in the Haveli Tehsil Office premises.

Officials have clarified that once the old buildings are demolished, the statue will eventually be shifted to the new Administrative Building at Khadakmal Ali. However, the final relocation will take place only after receiving all required permissions and making sure that public sentiment and the security of the statue are not compromised.

