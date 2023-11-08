Pune: Protest Erupts Over Rape Of Minor By RPF Constable; Two Arrested |

A protest has been triggered following a distressing incident in which a minor girl was allegedly raped by a Railway Protection Force constable in Pune. In response, the Railway Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena learned of the assault on a minor at the Siddharth Multipurpose Society in the Railway area, and they carried out a protest against the organisation. MNS leader Vasant More and his supporters resorted to vandalising the premises of Siddharth Multipurpose Society, demanding strict action against the accused in this case.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the case, including a woman, shedding light on the constable's involvement in an illicit organisation named Siddhartha Multipurpose Institution within the railway premises. It has come to attention that the constable perpetrated the rape in this institution, and there is suspicion that he may have exploited additional girls who sought refuge at the railway station with the assistance of his associates. The matter is currently under thorough investigation.

Police custody till Nov 12

On Tuesday, Railway police apprehended Sushmita Kasbe and Karan Rathod in relation to the case. They have been ordered by the court to remain in police custody until November 12, as confirmed by Superintendent of Railway Police Force, Shrikant Dhiware.

Earlier, Kamlesh Tiwari, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in connection with this case. Constable Anil Pawar of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is facing charges in this regard. Pawar is currently evading capture and is being pursued by Railway police. The victim, a minor girl, filed a complaint at Pune Railway Station Railway Police Station. The victim was a 10th-grade student and had a relationship with a young man, both originally hailing from Chhattisgarh but having migrated from the region. The girl's disappearance led her parents to file a complaint at the local police station in Chhattisgarh.

Subsequently, when the girl and her friend were discovered at Pune railway station last month, her boyfriend faced allegations of kidnapping. Constable Pawar initiated the Siddharth Multipurpose Institution on Tadiwala Road within the railway premises, an operation that was later found to be operating illegally without proper authorization. Investigations unveiled that the organization had not been granted permission. Constable Pawar and his associate, Siddharth, were observed monitoring girls from who had fled to the railway station, coercing them and extorting money. When the minor girls are apprehended, they are required to be reported to the Juvenile Justice Board. It was discovered that Pawar held runaway children in this institution.

Pawar had hired individuals to work in the illicit operation, with these workers monitoring the runaway girls at Pune railway station and receiving monthly payments. Pawar has been suspended and is currently being sought by authorities.

An investigation is underway to determine if the railway administration was aware of the illegal organisation's presence within the railway premises. There are suspicions that Pawar may have exploited other girls who sought refuge at the railway station. The victim girl and her family members have been advised to file a complaint with the Railway Superintendent of Police at Sangam Bridge.

Read Also PHOTOS: Aesthetic Cafes In Pune With Awesome Coffee

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)