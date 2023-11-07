Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab 34-Year-Old From Pune For Cheating Banks Off ₹85 Lakh For Loans

Representative Image

The crime branch unit (Zone III) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 34-year-old man for his alleged involvement in fraudulently availing loans from various banks on a single property on the virtue of fake and fabricated documents.

The accused who has been identified as-Deepak Gulabchand Shukla (34) was apprehended from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area in Pune.

The bank fraud case

According to the police, Shukla and his accomplices had facilitated multiple home loans collectively amounting ₹85 lakh on a single residential property in Virar from three different banking and financial establishments between 2018 to 2021 by submitting forged documents. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered against four people including the owner of the property at the Arnala coastal police station on 19, August, 2021. While two of his accomplices had been arrested earlier, Shukla who is said to be the mastermind of the racket had remained absconding.

Crime Branch swung into action

As a part of their drive to apprehend absconding people involved in various types of economic offences, the crime branch team led by police inspector Pramod Badhaakh started reinvestigating the case. On the virtue of inputs provided by their informer network, supported by a robust electronic surveillance apparatus, the team learnt that Shukla was holed up somewhere in Pune. The team immediately swung into action and apprehended Shukla from the Chikhali industrial area in Pune, where he stayed with his family and was working as a taxi-driver for the past three years.

Three offences are registered by the concerned bank officials against the accused for committing similar offences. The accused has been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which is conducting further investigations into the case.

