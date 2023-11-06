Mumbai Fraud: FIR Against 2 People For Securing ₹43 Lakh Bank Loan Using Counterfeit Documents

Representational photo | File

Police have filed an FIR against two individuals for securing a home loan of Rs 43 lakh using counterfeit documents.

As per information from the Kalachowki Police, Dhriti Das (49) works as a Manager at the State Bank of India (SBI), Chinchpokli branch. In a complaint to the police, Das stated that Anirudha Halankar acquired a home loan from his bank.

How the bank was duped

During the loan application process, Halankar informed the bank that he was involved in a printing and garment business.

Halankar applied for a home loan to purchase a flat in Siddhi Vinayak Complex, Bhiwandi. The bank examined all the documents provided by Halankar and approved a loan of Rs 43 lakh. Halankar also obtained insurance for Rs 1.85 lakh from SBI Life Insurance for the Rs 43 lakh home loan.

Halankar consistently paid the EMI for the home loan from January 2021 to March 2021. However, due to non-payment of EMIs thereafter, the bank classified his home loan as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) in July.

Bank conducts investigation

Upon investigating the matter, the bank discovered that Halankar never took possession of the flat for which he obtained the loan. Halankar was purchasing this flat from a woman named Rekha Gahiwat. The bank issued a cheque after receiving all the necessary documents, which Halankar handed over to Gahiwat. The bank's investigation revealed that the flat, against which the loan was granted, had been transferred to Rekha Gahiwat's son.

A police officer explained that without voiding the sale deed between Halankar and Gahiwat, the flat was transferred to Gahiwat's son's name.

When SBI's Fraud Monitoring Committee (FMC) conducted its investigation, it found that Halankar had obtained the loan using counterfeit documents.

An official from the Kalachowki police reported that, based on the bank's complaint filed by Dhriti Das, an FIR has been registered against Anirudh Halankar and Rekha Gahiwat under sections 34, 406, 417, 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).