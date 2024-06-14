Pune Porsche Crash Case: BJP Leaders Chitra Wagh & Keshav Upadhye Claim Deceased IT Engineers Were Drunk, Post Identical Tweets | File Photos

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Chitra Wagh and Keshav Upadhye took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted identical tweets claiming that the two deceased IT engineers, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, were drunk when the minor son of a prominent realtor allegedly mowed them down in the early hours of May 19 with his speeding Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. They were responding to an explosive allegation by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh said on Thursday that the blood samples of the minor allegedly involved in the accident were first swapped to project that he was not drunk. Now, efforts are underway to show in the viscera report that the two victims were drunk and to prove in court that the accident occurred due to their behaviour, he claimed. "As a result, the son of the real estate developer will be freed," asserted the NCP (SP) leader.

जेणेकरुन या प्रकरणामध्ये मृत झालेले मोटरसायकल वरील तरुण तरुणी हे दारु पिऊन होते आणि त्यांच्यामुळेच हा अपघात झाला, असे न्यायालयात सिद्ध करता येईल. जेणेकरून विशाल अग्रवालचा मुलगा लवकर सुटेल, अशा पध्दतीने प्रयत्न सध्या सरु आहेत. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 13, 2024

In response to Deshmukh's allegation, Wagh and Upadhye wrote, "The deceased in the accident had come out of a bar, so everyone knows they were drunk. What is new about this information?" They added, "Even if the deceased were drunk, it would not make any difference in the case. However, the former Home Minister seems to be unaware of this."

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told The Free Press Journal that the final post-mortem report of the deceased has not yet been released. Kumar emphasised that even if the report indicates they were drunk, it is immaterial as the Porsche hit them from behind.

"Whether the deceased had consumed alcohol or not has no bearing on the case. The minor accused was driving and hit Anish and Ashwini, who were on a motorcycle, from behind," the CP explained."