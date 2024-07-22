Pune Police Urge Drivers Amidst Rising Road Rage Cases: "Don't Let Rage 'Overtake' Your Sensibility!" |

As road rage incidents escalate in Pune, the city police have made an urgent appeal for drivers to remain calm and avoid conflicts on the road. Recent violent encounters, including an assault on the Baner-Pashan Link Road, have prompted authorities to emphasise the importance of tolerance and sensibility while driving.

In a post on X, the police urged citizens to stay calm following the arrest of two individuals involved in an assault on the Baner-Pashan Link Road. "Don’t Let Rage ‘Overtake’ Your Sensibility! A post on social media was circulated yesterday by a victim who was assaulted by a motorist. The victim was attended by the police, and an offence under sections of molestation, hurt, and rash driving was registered against the accused. The 53-year-old IT professional accused was taken into custody. We are committed to handling all such incidents of road rage firmly under stringent sections of law. We appeal to all citizens to exercise tolerance while driving and avoid any conflict with fellow commuters."

Rising road rage cases in city

In another road rage incident in Pune, a policeman was caught on video assaulting a PMPML bus driver on Sunday. This occurred just a day after a woman was assaulted by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Link Road.

Disturbing footage showed a helmet-wearing policeman assaulting a PMPML bus driver. The video, which went viral, sparked widespread outrage. It captures the policeman blocking the bus with his two-wheeler, entering the vehicle, and attacking the driver.

The policeman, RA Waghmare, explained in a written statement to the Koregaon Park Police that he and the PMPML driver, Bhagwat Torne, settled the issue at the police station. He also noted that he paid ₹3,000 for the driver's loss.

Meanwhile, in the Saturday road rage case, Pune police arrested the accused driver and a woman accomplice, booking them under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The case has been registered at Chaturshringi Police Station, with further investigations underway.

In the disturbing incident, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly beaten by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Road on Saturday afternoon. The victim, riding a two-wheeler with two children, claimed the driver followed her for 2 kilometers before the assault, leaving her with severe injuries and bleeding from her nose.

(with inputs from agencies)