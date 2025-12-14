Imtiaz Jaleel Criticises Rs 25,000 Crore Kumbh Mela Spending, Tree Felling In Nashik |

Nashik: While India is a country of diverse castes and religions, the government is spending a staggering 25,000 crore rupees on a religious event of a specific religion, namely the Kumbh Mela. Is this appropriate? This question was raised by AIMIM's Maharashtra state president and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel. He launched a strong attack on the ruling party at a public meet held in Nashik.

During the rally, Jaleel said that so far, BJP workers have attacked and attempted to assault the minority community. Now, however, thousands of trees in the Tapovan area are being cut down in the name of the Kumbh Mela. He congratulated the citizens of Nashik for their united opposition to this deforestation. The rally, organised by the AIMIM, was held at Chowk Mandai in Old Nashik, in the backdrop of the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. A large number of citizens were present at the rally.

He further stated that the Congress, the BJP, and all other parties have so far used the votes of the minority community but have given them nothing in return. Now, he said, they are capable of giving a tit-for-tat response. He also appealed to the people of Nashik to elect AIMIM corporators to the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Jaleel faced a traffic jam upon his arrival in Nashik. Speaking on this, he made serious allegations against the ruling party, stating that an attempt was made to prevent him from coming to Nashik. He claimed that the police were instructed to cause a traffic jam, which resulted in him arriving at the rally an hour and a half late. He warned that this was the first rally, and after this, they would come to Nashik by helicopter to hold rallies.

He arrived at the rally venue around 9:30 PM. With only a few minutes left until ten o'clock, he mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Now I have come to play T20 directly, without playing any Test or One-Day matches." During this time, he also strongly criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

A vote for NCP is a vote for BJP

Imtiaz Jaleel claimed that the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in the state have put forward the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction to gain Muslim votes. Therefore, a vote given to the NCP is a vote given directly to the BJP. MIM office-bearers from Nashik city and district, as well as a large number of citizens, were present on this occasion.

Mocking Sangram Jagtap

Jaleel alleged that the minority community is constantly being attacked, and even ministers in power are targeting Muslims. He said that when he and party president MP Asaduddin Owaisi went on a tour to Kolhapur, they were stopped, but the meeting was held after a court order. Later, a meeting was also held in Ahilyanagar. Without naming NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap, he referred to him as ‘Chikni Chameli’ and warned that while they are constantly being criticised, they will now respond in kind.