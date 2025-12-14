 Pune: Leopard Entangled In Fencing Wire Rescued From Mulshi, Shifted To RESQ Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre
Pune: Leopard Entangled In Fencing Wire Rescued From Mulshi, Shifted To RESQ Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre

A report was received at approximately 11:00 am regarding a leopard entangled in fencing wire near Mulshi. Upon receiving the information, the Pune Forest Department alerted the RESQ Charitable Trust team, which mobilised within three minutes from the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre at Bavdhan, Pune.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the Forest Department and the RESQ CT team. The leopard was safely tranquilised by Dr Satvik Pathak, Wildlife Veterinarian at RESQ CT, and subsequently secured and transported to the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre, Bavdhan, Pune. The animal will undergo a comprehensive health assessment and necessary veterinary care.

Mahadev Mohite, IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forests, stated that the entire operation, from the time the report was received to the leopard being darted and secured in a cage, was completed within 1.5 hours. He further emphasised that both the Forest Department and RESQ CT teams remain in a constant state of preparedness to respond swiftly to critical wildlife emergencies. 

Dr Satvik Pathak, Wildlife Veterinarian, RESQ CT, explained that the leopard had become entangled in fencing wire, posing a risk to both the animal and the response teams. He noted that the animal was safely darted from a vehicle, as approaching on foot carried the risk of an unpredictable charge. The leopard has since recovered from sedation and is currently stable.

Neha Panchamiya, Founder and President of RESQ Charitable Trust, highlighted the crucial role played by the local community during the operation. She stated that the cooperation and calm response of local villagers ensured that the rescue proceeded smoothly and efficiently, without confusion or any interference, allowing the teams to focus entirely on the animal’s safety and welfare.

The Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust reiterated the importance of community cooperation and timely reporting in ensuring successful outcomes during wildlife rescue operations.

