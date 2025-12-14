Jalgaon's Anjum Tadvi Selected For Sarpanch Shakti Program In Delhi |

Jalgaon: Anjum Tadvi, the woman Sarpanch of Moharad village in Chopda taluka of Jalgaon district, has been selected from Maharashtra for the Sarpanch Shakti program to be held in Delhi from December 16 to 19.



The Sarpanch Shakti program is being held in Delhi from December 16 to 19, and 50 women Sarpanches from across the country have been selected for it. Among these 50 women Sarpanches, Anjum Tadvi from Moharad in Chopda taluka of Jalgaon district has been selected. She is the only woman Sarpanch from Maharashtra and will represent the state in Delhi.



It is necessary to remain digitally active through the 'Sarpanch Samvad' app. It is essential to send information about the work done under the central government schemes, along with photos of the work done from time to time, to the central government. This selection was made because she consistently sent photos of her work through this app.

Speaking to reporters, Sarpanch Anjum Tadvi said that she feels proud to have been selected among the 50 women Sarpanches from across the country and to be representing Maharashtra.

Moharad village is located in the tribal area of Chopda taluka, and the central government has taken note of the work done by Anjum Tadvi as a Sarpanch in this tribal area. Her selection has added a feather to Jalgaon's cap.