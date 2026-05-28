Pune Police Register FIR Against Runwal Group MD & 6 Others In Viman Nagar Land Dispute Case | file pic

Pune: Pune City Police on Thursday registered a case against Runwal Group Managing Director Subodh Runwal and six others following a court order in connection with an alleged land dispute in Pune's Viman Nagar area, police said.

The FIR was registered at Vimantal Police Station against Subodh Runwal, Ashutosh N Navare, Lucy Roy Chowdhury, MB Agarwal and three others under sections 111, 318(2), 329(3), 336(3) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said.

The action follows an order passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Dr DR Dornalpalle on May 16 under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing police to register an FIR and conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, the dispute pertains to a 3.93-hectare land parcel located in the Lohegaon/Viman Nagar area near Pune International Airport.

The complainants alleged that late Satish Satyanarayan Mittal, through Wonder Properties, had acquired ownership and development rights over the land during 2005-06. In 2007, Wonder Properties allegedly entered into a registered joint venture agreement with Runwal Developers Pvt Ltd to form an Association of Persons (AOP) named Runwal Wonder Ventures.

As per the agreement, Wonder Properties was allegedly entitled to 52 per cent of the gross revenue while Runwal Developers was entitled to 48 per cent. The complaint further alleged that the agreement prohibited transfer or assignment of rights without written consent from Satish Mittal or his legal heirs.

Following Mittal's death in January 2016, the complainants alleged that the AOP was never legally reconstituted with the legal heirs and that forged and back-dated documents were subsequently created to facilitate the transfer of rights to related entities.

The magistrate court observed that despite complaints, supporting documents, witness statements and a site panchnama being submitted before police authorities, no FIR had initially been registered.

Referring to the Supreme Court's ruling in Lalita Kumari vs Government of Uttar Pradesh, the court observed that registration of an FIR is mandatory when information discloses cognisable offences.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)