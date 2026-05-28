Pune: Mohammed Wadi, Undri and NIBM Residents Finally Get PMC Water Supply After Years Of Dependence On Tankers | Sourced

Pune: Residents of Mohammed Wadi, Undri, NIBM and nearby areas finally received PMC water supply on Wednesday, bringing major relief to thousands of families who had depended on private water tankers for years.

Water from the Mohammed Wadi overhead water tank reached Ganga Florentina society for the first time, nearly a decade after people started living in the area. Residents expressed happiness and excitement after finally getting access to a regular civic water connection.

The water project was recently inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following inspections and reviews by political leaders and civic officials. The actual supply began this week after officials started flushing pipelines and carrying out chlorine and water quality tests.

Authorities said the supply is currently in the trial phase, and water testing work is still underway. Residents have been advised to wait for official confirmation before using the water for drinking purposes.

For years, people in these rapidly growing residential areas had become dependent on water tankers, with long queues of tankers outside housing societies becoming a daily sight. Residents said the start of the PMC water supply is expected to reduce tanker dependence and improve daily life in the area.