Pune Woman Files Harassment Complaint Against Husband & In-Laws Over Weight-Shaming & Abuse | File Image

Pune: A married woman from Pune’s Camp area has filed a harassment complaint against her husband and four in-laws at the Lashkar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

The woman alleged that she was constantly taunted over her weight, pressured to undergo weight-loss surgery, and subjected to mental and physical abuse.

About The Incident…

According to police, the harassment took place at her in-laws’ house between September 2025 and April 2026. The woman stated in her complaint that her husband and family members repeatedly insulted her about her weight and forced her to consider surgery for weight loss.

The complaint further stated that the family demanded that her father pay for the surgery expenses. The woman also alleged that she was often left alone in the house without food and was mentally harassed for long periods.

Investigation Underway…

Police said the complainant accused her husband of beating and abusing her on several occasions. She also alleged that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law assaulted her and pressured her to bring money from her parents’ house.

Troubled by the repeated harassment, the woman finally approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered at Lashkar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.