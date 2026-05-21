Nashik: Woman Alleges In-Laws Forced Her To Undergo Eight Abortions Over Inter-Caste Marriage | File

Nashik: A shocking case of physical and mental harassment of a married woman by her in-laws for belonging to a different caste has come to light in the city. In a disturbing revelation, the woman has alleged that she was forced to undergo an abortion eight times by her husband and in-laws. Following prolonged harassment, she finally approached the police seeking justice. A case has now been registered against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law.



According to information received, the victim had entered into a love marriage. However, within a few days of the marriage, her in-laws allegedly began harassing her over her caste. The family reportedly stated that they would not accept any child born to a woman from a different caste. Due to this mindset, the victim alleged that she was forced to undergo an abortion eight times.

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The woman was employed in Pune earlier. After resigning from her job, she returned to Nashik in July 2025, following which the harassment from her in-laws allegedly intensified further.



Unable to tolerate the abuse any longer, she approached the Mhasrul Police Station and narrated her ordeal. Taking serious note of the complaint, police registered a case against her husband Vijay Mahajan, mother-in-law Nirmala Mahajan, and father-in-law Dashrath Mahajan.