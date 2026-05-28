Pune: PMRDA Revives Long-Pending Road Links In Hinjawadi-Maan-Marunji Areas To Reduce Traffic In IT Belt

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Akurdi Office | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned a series of new connector roads and road widening works to reduce traffic congestion around Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi. The projects will cover the Phase One to Phase Three corridor and aim to improve connectivity among Hinjawadi, Wakad, Marunji, and Maan.

Officials have already submitted proposals for land acquisition to the Pune District Collector's office. Joint surveys and measurements of the required land have also started. The authority said the projects are being planned to create alternate travel routes and reduce pressure on the existing main access road to the IT hub.

Six Total Roads…

According to PMRDA, six road stretches have been identified under the plan. Four of them are new connector roads, while two involve widening and strengthening existing roads. At present, most vehicles travelling from Chandni Chowk, Bavdhan, Baner, Balewadi and the Katraj-Narhe side use the same Hinjawadi approach road. This leads to heavy traffic jams during peak office hours.

Similarly, commuters from Punawale, Tathawade, Marunji, Mukai Chowk and Ravet also face congestion as vehicles merge at a few busy intersections near the IT park.

Read Also Pune: Four Alternative Link Roads Proposed Around Hinjawadi IT Hub To Ease Daily Traffic

Traffic Issues In Hinjawadi & Surrounding Areas…

PMRDA road network officer Shivprasad Bagdi said rapid residential and commercial growth in the Hinjawadi area has sharply increased traffic movement in recent years. He said the proposed roads will improve north-south connectivity and help divert vehicles from overcrowded internal roads.

Bagdi added that the administrative process is underway and that construction will begin once land acquisition is complete.

Officials also said some of the proposed roads were part of earlier regional development plans but remained incomplete for years. These missing links are now being revived to improve traffic flow across the Hinjawadi-Maan-Marunji belt.

Residents and IT employees welcomed the proposal. Local residents also stressed the need to improve roads like the Marunji-Laxmi Chowk stretch, which could help reduce congestion on the Wakad-Hinjawadi route. However, some citizens said timely implementation will be important for the success of the plan.