Pune: Four Alternative Link Roads Proposed Around Hinjewadi IT Hub To Ease Daily Traffic | Sourced

Pune: In an effort to ease growing traffic problems in Hinjewadi’s Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park area, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned four new link roads connecting important routes around the IT hub.

Officials said the proposed roads will improve connectivity in the Hinjewadi, Maan, Marunji and Wakad areas, where daily traffic congestion has become a major issue for commuters. PMRDA has already sent land acquisition proposals for the projects to the district collector’s office. Construction work will begin after the land acquisition process is completed.

One of the key projects includes the widening of the Mhalunge to Hinjewadi Phase-I road. The existing seven-metre-wide road will be expanded to 24 metres. The stretch will cover around 2.2 kilometres.

Another proposed road will connect Surya Hospital, Thakar Vasti and Maan Gaothan. This road will also be 24 metres wide and will run for nearly 3.74 kilometres. Officials believe it will offer an alternative route for people travelling between Hinjewadi and nearby residential areas.

PMRDA Chief Engineer Shivprasad Bagdi said traffic load on the main roads in Hinjewadi IT Park has increased sharply in recent years. He said the authority has planned alternative roads to reduce pressure on existing routes and improve traffic movement in the area.