PMC Prioritises 33 Missing Link Roads To Ease Pune's Traffic Congestion: Check Full List

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to prioritise the construction of 33 missing link roads across the city as part of a major plan to reduce traffic congestion.

The civic body expects to spend nearly ₹1,200 crore on these projects, which include key service roads along both sides of the highway stretch between Wakad and Navale Bridge.

The PMC has started work on developing nearly 450 kilometres of missing link roads in Pune and newly merged areas, following directions from Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. The aim is to improve road connectivity and ease traffic movement in rapidly developing parts of the city.

Out of the 33 priority roads, land acquisition for 11 projects has reached the final stage, while work has already begun at one or two locations. PMC has also set a target of completing 10 missing link road projects this year.

One of the major projects is the construction of service roads on both sides of the highway between Wakad and Navale Bridge. PMC officials said nearly 50 per cent of the required land has already been acquired, while the process for acquiring the remaining land is expected to continue till December 2026. Another important road project in Dhayari is currently undergoing compulsory land acquisition.

Ongoing Missing Link Road Works

• Eklavya College to Kothrud Road

• Baner Pancard Club to Murkute Vasti Road

• Sutarwadi Bus Depot Road

• New Airport Road to Viman Nagar Road

• New Airport to Viman Nagar Road via Symbiosis

• Chaudhary Vasti Fountain Road

• Kirloskar Bridge to Magarpatta South Road

• National Highway to Sun City Road

• Funtime Sinhagad Road to Karvenagar Road

• Navale Bridge to Bhoomkar Chowk Service Road

• Sitaram Abaji Bibwe Road to Gururaj Society Road

PMC also expects several important road projects to be completed by December 2026 as part of the missing link programme.

Road Projects Expected to be Completed by December 2026:

• Rajaram Bridge to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road Chowk

• Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to Rosary School Highway Stretch

• Baner-Pashan Link Road

• Ganaraj Chowk to Kaspate Vasti Road

• Nagras Road, Aundh to Balewadi Stadium Road

• Gunjan Chowk to Kalyani Nagar Road

• VIT College to Kondhwa Road

• Hume Pipe-Prayeja City Road to Dhayari via Kodre Farm

• ABC Chowk to Tadigutta-NM Road

• Mundhwa ROB to Keshavnagar Road

“PMC has set a target of completing 21 out of the 33 missing link roads this year, while all 33 projects are expected to be completed within the next two years. Once these projects are finished, nearly 25 per cent of Pune’s traffic congestion problem could be reduced,” said a PMC official.