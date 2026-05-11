Pune: Cockroach Found Again In Camp's Burger King, Customers Raise Fresh Hygiene Concerns | Soourced

Pune: A fresh controversy has surfaced around Pune’s well-known Camp's Burger King outlet after another customer allegedly found a cockroach inside a burger. The incident comes just a day after a separate customer claimed to have found a cockroach leg in food served at the same outlet, raising serious concerns about hygiene and food safety standards.

Videos related to the latest incident are now going viral on social media. In one of the clips, a customer can reportedly be seen repeatedly trying to call a waiter after discovering the cockroach in the burger. However, the staff member allegedly ignored the customer and did not respond properly. When informed about the issue, the waiter allegedly asked the customer to “go tell it at the counter", which further angered visitors at the outlet.

Several customers have now accused the staff of being arrogant and careless while handling complaints. Citizens said the repeated incidents and the response from employees have damaged the reputation of one of Camp’s most popular food spots. Many people online have also started sharing their own experiences regarding unhygienic food and poor service at the outlet.

The back-to-back incidents have triggered widespread criticism, with citizens questioning why strict action has not yet been taken despite multiple complaints. Customers are demanding immediate inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stricter hygiene checks at the eatery.

The controversy has once again highlighted larger concerns regarding food safety, cleanliness and hygiene standards at popular food outlets across Pune.