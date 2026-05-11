Pune Collector Office Scare: Man Climbs Fifth-Floor Grill, Threatens Suicide Over Police Complaint | WATCH VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: Panic gripped the Pune District Collector's Office on Monday after a man allegedly climbed onto the grill outside the fifth floor of the building and threatened to end his life over a dispute related to a police complaint.

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What Happened?

The man was identified as Ram Shivaji Pachkale (30), a resident of Bhor tehsil in Pune district.

According to Senior Police Inspector Santosh Pandhare (who is in charge of the Bund Garden Police Station), police received information about a suicide attempt at the Pune District Collector’s Office premises and immediately rushed to the spot along with emergency teams.

The Suicide Attempt...

Police said Pachkale was upset after the Rajgad Police Station registered his complaint as a non-cognisable offence. He was reportedly demanding that police register a cognisable case instead.

In protest, Pachkale climbed onto the grill outside the fifth floor of the collector's office building, triggering tension at the premises. Officials from the District Collector’s office, police personnel and fire brigade teams reached the spot and began speaking with him.

After prolonged discussions, officials assured Pachkale that his complaint would be examined properly. Following the intervention, he agreed to come down safely, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police later took him to the station for further inquiry and legal formalities.