Pune: Attempted Murder Over WhatsApp Post On Sangvi-Bopodi Bridge Corruption; Injured Man Threatens Self-Immolation

Sangvi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A senior citizen who posted on a WhatsApp group regarding the alleged controversial Sangvi-Bopodi bridge -- which is currently under scrutiny for a Rs 30-crore flyover and Rs 22-crore beautification project -- was intercepted on the road and subjected to a murderous attack by five individuals.

Alleging that the attack was carried out at the behest of a local corporator, the injured person has threatened self-immolation.

The person injured in the attack has been identified as Dilip Marutrao Tanpure (aged 59, resident of Anandnagar, Old Sangvi), who is a social worker. In connection with this case, Abhishek Narayan Shegde (aged 20) and Ankit Kumar alias Kallu Rajesh Maurya (aged 19) have been arrested, while a case has been registered against their three other minor accomplices.

Police Inspector (Crime) Amol Nandekar of the Sangvi Police Station is investigating this case. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he said, “We have detained two accused in this case. A case was registered on Saturday afternoon. Both accused were presented in court. We have secured their police custody till 22nd April.”

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Police said that the incident occurred around 5:45 PM on Friday when the accused chased and intercepted Tanpure while he was riding his two-wheeler at Makan Hospital Chowk and launched a murderous attack on him. Following that, the police visited the spot, examined nearby CCTV footage, arrested two suspects, and registered a case against the other three.

Tanpure had contested the recently held Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections as an independent candidate against Prashant Shitole, a BJP corporator and ruling party leader from Old Sangvi. Shitole currently serves as a House Leader of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

A WhatsApp group named "Congratulations" in the Sangvi area is used for exchanging information and discussing local issues. Tanpure is a member of that group. A few days ago, he had posted a message on this group alleging corruption regarding the Bopodi-Old Sangvi flyover.

This bridge is currently the subject of significant controversy. Amidst widespread discussions regarding the Rs 33-crore bridge and Rs 22-crore beautification, Tanpure noted in his complaint that he was attacked specifically because he shared that post.

Meanwhile, Tanpure has issued a warning stating that he was attacked for speaking out against corruption in the area, and if the leaders providing political backing to these accused are shielded, he will resort to self-immolation.