‘Why Are You Looking At My Mother?’: Scrap Collector Beaten With Iron Rod In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Chinchwad Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A scrap collector was brutally assaulted with an iron rod in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area after a minor misunderstanding, leaving him seriously injured. The incident took place on Friday (3rd April) around 5 pm in Bijli Nagar.

The complainant, Santosh Jalindar Ranware (40), a resident of Nigdi, has filed a case at the Chinchwad Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). Based on his complaint, police have arrested the accused Bharat Kishore Dolaraman, a resident of Bijli Nagar.

According to police reports, Ranware was passing through the area while collecting scrap bottles when the accused’s mother questioned him, asking why he was looking at her. Ranware reportedly denied this, saying he was not staring at her. However, the situation quickly escalated.

Police said the accused became aggressive, started abusing Ranware, and pushed him. He then allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod, striking him on his legs, arms, and head. The victim sustained serious injuries in the assault.

Police have taken the accused into custody, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.

Youth Assaulted Over Delivery Job Dispute

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old delivery partner was seriously injured after being assaulted during a dispute over a delivery job in Pimpri.

The complaint was filed by Kunal Raju Wagge (19) at the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). Police have registered a case against Suhan Tamboli (19) and his 20-year-old associate.

According to police, the incident occurred near a tea stall outside D.Y. Patil Hospital. The argument started when the accused asked for work as a delivery boy and got upset after being discouraged. The dispute turned violent, and the accused allegedly punched the complainant, fracturing his nose and knocking out his teeth. Further investigation is ongoing.