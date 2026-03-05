Pune: Three Violent Assaults Reported Across Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Limits, Including Assault On Wife, Businessman & Group Of Friends | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A wave of violent incidents involving domestic disputes, past enmities, and retaliation has been reported across the Pimpri-Chinchwad region over the last 48 hours.

In the most recent case, a 22-year-old woman was left fighting for her life after being brutally attacked by her husband with a stone early Wednesday morning at the foothills of Bhandara Hill in Sudawadi of Maval Tehsil.

The Talegaon MIDC police arrested the husband, Rammani Kushwaha. Police said that a domestic dispute regarding an alleged extramarital affair escalated into a life-threatening assault. The victim woman was struck repeatedly in the head and face with a stone.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, earlier on Tuesday night, communal tension flared in the Bhosari area when an unlawful assembly of five individuals attacked a group of friends standing outside the Haveli Hotel in Sadguru Nagar.

The primary complainant, Satish Arjun Patil, sustained head injuries after the gang initiated a verbal spat over a past grievance involving a friend named Asif and subsequently pelted the group with stones. The violence continued inside the hotel premises as the attackers threw chairs and glassware at those seeking refuge, leading to the arrest of all five suspects by the Bhosari police.

Simultaneously in Pimpri's Shastri Nagar area, a 45-year-old merchant, Rajbahadur Ramdas Yadav, was targeted in a retaliatory strike for previously reporting individuals to the authorities. Three men confronted the merchant at his home while he was having dinner, questioning his decision to lodge a police complaint against them before assaulting him with an iron rod.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his forehead and nose and received death threats during the encounter. Pimpri police have since arrested one suspect, Swapnil Chandanshive, and are actively searching for the remaining two accomplices.