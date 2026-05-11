FPJ Exclusive: Self-Discipline Needed To Solve Pune Traffic Crisis, Says Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale | Anand Chaini

With Pune witnessing a rapid rise in traffic congestion, road accidents, pollution and violations of transport norms, the role of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has become increasingly crucial.

From action against heavy vehicles operating without fitness certificates to crackdowns on fancy number plates, tinted glass, illegal modifications and fake licences, Pune RTO has intensified enforcement across the city and highways.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Pune Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale spoke in detail about the challenges faced by the department, the use of AI-powered surveillance, manpower issues, action against violators and the need for citizens to develop self-discipline while driving.

Q: Fitness certificates of heavy vehicles are a challenge for the RTO, especially water tankers and dumpers.

A: Heavy vehicles such as RMC mixers, water tankers and dumpers used for construction work in the city must have proper fitness certificates. For nearly two months, the issuance of fitness certificates was interrupted due to technical glitches. However, our flying squads have now started taking strict action against vehicles operating without proper documents.

RMC vehicles have also been penalised for violations related to rear under-run protection devices (RUPD) and lateral under-run protection devices (LUPD), which are mandatory for safety. Notices will soon be issued to such heavy vehicles.

Inspection of water tankers is also our priority, and we are coordinating with Pune Traffic Police. The issuance of fitness certificates resumed on April 24, and violators will now face legal consequences.

Q: Fancy number plates are very common on Pune roads and highways. Is there any action plan to curb this?

A: Vehicles registered after 2019 are required to have self-installed HSRP number plates. Owners of older vehicles have also been directed to install HSRP plates at the earliest. The deadline has already ended, and violators may soon face a fine of ₹1,000.

Q: What about fancy number plates on vehicles used by public representatives?

A: The rules are the same for MPs, MLAs and other public representatives. The RTO has not permitted such fancy number plates, and strict action will be taken against violators.

Q: What about stickers such as MLA, Police, Advocate and Press on private vehicles?

A: We are not authorised to comment on stickers related to MPs and MLAs. However, using stickers such as Police, Advocate or Press on private vehicles is illegal. Action is taken under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and violators can be fined ₹500.

Q: What action is being taken against tinted glass?

A: Only the officially permitted percentage of tinted glass is allowed in vehicles. Applying additional film on vehicle windows is completely prohibited. Dedicated teams are taking action against violators. Nobody will be allowed to misuse influence or show power through such violations.

Q: Recovery of pending challans is still low. Why?

A: There are two categories of vehicles -- transport and non-transport. Non-transport vehicles do not require a fitness certificate for the first 15 years, while transport vehicles must renew their fitness certificates every two years. Accordingly, the RTO is taking action against violators and recovering dues.

Q: How does the RTO handle traffic violations?

A: Pune Traffic Police handles violations within the city, while the RTO mainly takes action on highways and outskirts. ITMS-based cameras have been installed on highways and additional AI-based radar systems mounted on vehicles are being used to generate challans automatically. More cameras will soon be installed at black spots and accident-prone stretches.

Read Also Pune: Life Convict Escapes From Yerawada Jail After Mobile Phone Discovery

Q: What about manpower at Pune RTO?

A: As per government norms, we have adequate manpower. However, Pune’s geographical area is very large. Technology, AI-powered cameras and digital systems have helped reduce human error and improve efficiency.

Q: What are the major challenges faced by RTO officials?

A: The biggest issues are recovery of technical challans and shortage of detention yards. Unless vehicles are seized, many owners avoid paying fines. However, there is limited space to store seized vehicles. We have written to PMC, PMRDA and the Pune Collector regarding this issue.

Q: Pune is facing rising air pollution due to the growing number of vehicles. What steps are being taken?

A: Renewal charges for old vehicles have been increased. The state government has set parameters regarding renewal and scrapping of old vehicles and the RTO is implementing them accordingly. However, pollution-monitoring agencies still lack sufficient equipment to identify pollution hotspots.

Q: How does Pune RTO deal with fake licences and illegal vehicle modifications?

A: Most services have shifted online. Genuine licences appear on the official portal, while fake documents can be identified easily. Similarly, unauthorised vehicle modifications are illegal, and action is being taken against offenders.

Read Also Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth Honours Senior Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai On 62nd Foundation Day

Apart from company-fitted lamps and approved lights, installing additional lights is illegal under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Q: As a senior RTO official, what is your assessment of Pune traffic, and what measures are needed?

A: The absence of a Ring Road forces heavy vehicles to move through the city, worsening congestion. Pune Traffic Police is taking necessary steps to reduce traffic problems. However, citizens also need to develop self-discipline and follow traffic rules. Enforcement alone cannot solve the problem completely.

Q: What about compulsory Marathi language knowledge for auto-rickshaw drivers?

A: The decision has been taken in the interest of passengers. Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers should know basic Marathi so they can communicate with passengers. The government has provided sufficient time for drivers to learn the language.

Read Also Pune: Life Convict Escapes From Yerawada Jail After Mobile Phone Discovery

Q: What about unauthorised agents operating in RTO offices?

A: There is no official authorisation for agents in the RTO. Most services are now online, and awareness boards have been installed at RTO offices. Citizens can directly approach RTO officials instead of third parties.

Q: Disputes between passengers, Ola-Uber drivers and the RTO are common. What is being done?

A: We have held multiple meetings with passengers, auto-rickshaw unions and officials from Ola, Uber and Rapido. The issue has largely been resolved and passengers only need to pay the fare shown on the app. Complaints can be made through dedicated helpline numbers.

Q: What about school bus policies?

A: CCTV cameras and lady attendants are mandatory in school buses under the School Bus Policy 2011. Drivers and attendants must undergo police verification. The RTO is also conducting training programmes for them.

Q: PMPML buses are often found violating traffic rules.

A: The rules are the same for PMPML buses. Strict action is taken against drivers violating traffic norms. We have also offered training programmes to PMPML staff regarding traffic rules and violations.

Q: Your message to offenders?

A: Pune RTO is closely monitoring violators. Strict action, including fines and imprisonment, will be taken against those breaking transport and traffic rules.