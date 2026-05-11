Pune: Baner-Balewadi Residents Demand Traffic Study Before Kasapate Vasti Bridge Opening | Sourced

Pune: Residents of the Baner-Balewadi area have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct a comprehensive future traffic impact study before the opening of the upcoming Balewadi-Kasapate Vasti Bridge, citing growing traffic congestion and inadequate infrastructure in one of Pune’s fastest-developing corridors.

In a letter addressed to the Municipal Commissioner, members of the Baner-Balewadi Citizens Forum (BBNM) highlighted that rapid residential and commercial development over the past few years has significantly increased traffic pressure in the area. Citizens said frequent traffic jams, haphazard parking and road congestion have already become major concerns for daily commuters.

The forum warned that the opening of the Balewadi-Kasapate Vasti Bridge could further increase traffic flow on internal roads connecting Baner and Balewadi, potentially worsening congestion if proper planning measures are not implemented in advance.

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The citizens’ group has demanded that PMC undertake a detailed traffic impact assessment focusing on key aspects such as installation of traffic signals at critical junctions, declaration of no-parking zones, P1 and P2 parking planning, construction of traffic islands or rotaries, development of pedestrian infrastructure, regulation of heavy vehicle movement timings and installation of proper traffic signage.

The forum also pointed out that the upcoming Metro services in the area could add to commuter movement, while essential pedestrian infrastructure under local area planning is still lacking.

According to residents, this may lead to confusion, unsafe road conditions and increased accident risks once both the bridge and Metro become operational.

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Baner and Balewadi serve as important connectivity routes to National Highway 48, resulting in heavy daily vehicular movement. Residents further stated that several internal roads remain incomplete due to pending land acquisition issues, adding further strain to the traffic system.

Citizens also raised concerns over encroachments and unregulated parking by cabs and autorickshaws, saying improper parking management has become one of the key reasons behind worsening traffic conditions in the locality.

The Baner-Balewadi Citizens Forum has requested PMC to immediately initiate the proposed traffic study in coordination with Pune Traffic Police before the commencement of both the bridge and Metro projects.