Pune: Life Convict Escapes From Yerawada Jail After Mobile Phone Discovery | Representational Image

Pune: A life convict lodged at the Yerawada Open Jail allegedly escaped from custody after prison officials planned to question him over a mobile phone found on the prison farm premises, police said.

The escaped prisoner has been identified as Santosh Laxman Bhingare, a native of Pachwad in Wai tehsil of Satara district. The incident took place on May 8 between 1:30 pm and 6 pm.

Complaint Filed…

A complaint in the matter was filed at the Yerwada Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) by Prison Officer Grade 2 Nagnath Mahadev Bhanvase (55), a resident of Manjari. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched a search for the prisoner.

According to police, Bhingare was serving a life sentence in a murder case registered at the Bhuinj Police Station in Satara district. He was transferred from the Kolhapur Open Jail (Kalamba) to the Yerawada Open Jail on 19th October 2025. At the prison, he had been assigned duty at the barber shop.

How Did They Learn About It?

Police said that on May 8, the prison superintendent and senior officials were inspecting the prison's farming section when they found an unclaimed mobile phone without a SIM card near a mulberry garden on the premises.

Following the discovery, prison authorities decided to question Bhingare and another inmate regarding the mobile phone. Bhingare allegedly told officials that he would return after the evening meal and headed towards the barracks.

However, when prison staff later called him back for questioning, he was missing from the barracks. Authorities searched the prison farm and nearby areas but could not trace him. Police Sub-Inspector Satre is carrying out further investigation into the case.