Pune: Police Chase Ends With Arrest Of Two Suspects In Nasrapur Businessman’s Son Kidnapping Case | Representative Photo

Pune: A shocking incident involving the broad-daylight kidnapping of 18-year-old Prithviraj Dalvi from the Kapurhol area near Nasrapur in the Bhor tehsil of Pune District came to light on Tuesday afternoon, sparking panic across rural areas of the district.

As news spread like wildfire on social media via the Village Security System (Gram Suraksha Yantra), a wave of anxiety gripped the local villages. However, in a major update, Pune Rural Police have detained two people involved in the act of kidnapping the 18-year-old youth -- son of a prominent local businessman.

According to available details, on Tuesday, the kidnappers forced Prithviraj into a black XUV and sped away. Upon receiving the alert, police forces across Pune and Satara districts went on high alert. Police officials set up roadblocks and intensified vehicle inspections on all major routes.

Police Sub-Inspectors Raviraj Kokare, Harishchandra Kare, and Prasad Kolekar of the Nira Police Outpost (under Jejuri Police Station of Pune Rural Police Station) immediately rushed toward Jeur. They spotted a black vehicle speeding from the Mandki area and began a high-speed chase.

Police said that, hearing the police siren, the kidnappers veered onto Pisurti Road. However, due to the narrow road, their vehicle got stuck in a sugarcane field. To save themselves, they abandoned Prithviraj in the field and fled on foot.

Following a strategic pursuit, the police captured Akshay Laxman Ingulkar and Akshay Dattatray Bhalerao (both residents of Manjari, Hadapsar) from a hilltop by Wednesday evening, said police.

A wave of relief swept through the Bhor Tehsil late at night when news arrived that Prithviraj was safe. Villagers, social organisations, and political parties have lauded the police for their “surgical blockade” and prompt action.

Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Wakchaure of the Jejuri Police Station confirmed that the search for the remaining absconding suspects is ongoing. There is now a growing public demand for the involved officers to be honoured with Gallantry Awards for their bravery.

In this struggle between terror and hope, the courage of the police ultimately emerged victorious. Local residents have expressed their gratitude for the policemen involved and have also lauded their efforts in crime solving.