Pune Woman Assaulted After Questioning Removal From Society WhatsApp Group In Dhanori | Representational Image

Pune: A woman was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted by her neighbours in Pune’s Dhanori area after she questioned why she had been removed from a residential society WhatsApp group.

The incident reportedly took place on 6th May at Gini Belvista Housing Society near DN Parande Park, triggering tension among residents of the housing complex.

Case Registered…

Following the incident, a 37-year-old woman residing in the society approached the Vishrantwadi Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on her statement, police have registered a case against Suraj Pandey (40), Monika Pandey (40), and three of their relatives, including Suraj Pandey’s mother, a maternal uncle, and a maternal aunt.

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About The Incident…

According to police officials, both the complainant and the accused are residents of the same society. The dispute allegedly began after the complainant discovered that she had been removed from the society's WhatsApp group, which is commonly used by residents for communication regarding maintenance, security and other local matters.

Police said the woman later approached Suraj Pandey to ask the reason behind her removal from the group. However, the discussion soon escalated into a heated argument. During the altercation, the accused allegedly hurled abuses at her and physically assaulted her by punching her.

The complainant subsequently approached the police, following which an FIR was registered. Officials are currently verifying the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police Sub-Inspector Lakhe is conducting further investigation into the matter.